Air Quality Monitoring System Market Current Trends, Production Analysis, Product Types & End-user breakdown

The global Air Quality Monitoring System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global air quality monitoring system market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 6.8% CAGR by 2025. This growth can be associated with rising health issues arising owing to emission of toxic gases and chemicals by vehicles and industries.

Key Players:

3M

Aeroqual Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

HORIBA, Ltd.

Merck

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Growth Drivers:

This growth can be attributed to increasing air pollution levels coupled with the need for its monitoring across the globe. Also, stringent rules and regulations being imposed by statutory governing bodies are expected to drive demand for these systems in upcoming years. Several environmental issues like increase in levels of toxicity in the air, global warming, and acid rains are being caused on account of air pollution. Further, the rising demand for enhancing work environmental safety across sectors like automotive, oil& gas, and manufacturing is gaining traction all over the world. Several incidences like Aliso Canyon and Bhopal Gas Leakage have boosted the need for usage of devices for monitoring the air quality.

End Use Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Oil & Gas Manufacturing Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Healthcare



Regional Insights:

In 2018, North America held the largest share across the global market. This can be associated with the increasing intensity of acid rains across this region that has resulted in around 90% of the lakes being acidic. The governing bodies across this region are imposing several implications for air quality monitoring which is anticipated to drive the market demand.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases due to the air population across major cities. In 2018, 24 out of 30 cities across the globe having the worst AQI (Air Quality Index) were located in this region. Further, initiatives undertaken by governing bodies for manufacturers across countries like India to monitor real-time air quality is anticipated to drive the demand for such products in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Insights:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has positively impacted the global air-quality monitoring systems market. As per the guidelines prescribed by the WHO (World Health Organization), airborne transmission of the virus is possible. This has generated the need for monitoring of air quality. Also, the rising number of respiratory diseases among high-risk patients and the need for reducing the harmful effects of the mixture of virus with hazardous pollutants like COX, NOX, and SOX is anticipated to augment the demand for such systems. Moreover, technological advances carried out by the manufacturers like usage of wireless sensors, and display units in these systems are expected to trigger the market growth. But, hindrance in the supply chain of raw materials and stagnancy across the industrial demand is anticipated to hamper the market growth to some extent over the post-pandemic period.

