HLA Typing for Transplant Market worth $968 million by 2025 – Increasing Public Awareness About Organ Donations

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the growing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue: The HLA Typing for Transplant Market is expected to reach USD 968 million by 2025 from USD 656 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%

The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market.

By Technology, segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

The independence reference laboratories end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019

Based on end-user, segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96374742

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market in 2019, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the continuous commercialization of innovative transplant diagnostic products (includes HLA typing) coupled with ongoing advancements in the field of genomics and proteomics, recent discovery genetic biomarkers & their clinical role in immunoassay testing, and the increasing prevalence of chronic and communicable diseases.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the prominent players in the HLA typing for the transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), and Immucor, Inc. (US). Others are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), Omixon (Hungary), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia)

QIAGEN ((Netherlands) holds a leading position in the HLA typing for the transplant industry due to its vast product portfolio in molecular diagnostics and analytics. Over the years, the company has focused on multiple growth strategies, such as agreements, collaborations, and product launches. Along with this, the company has maintained continuous leadership in the HLA typing for the transplants industry with its huge consumer base. It has also strengthened its R&D capabilities for the development of innovative HLA typing products for transplants to expand its consumer base and offer novel products.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96374742