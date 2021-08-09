Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=150

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras Market.



Lighting is an important functional aspect of any automobile as it enables the driver to drive the vehicle effectively. Lighting also plays an important part in the safety of the vehicle. The lighting components in the automobiles enable the driver to see in darkness and in adverse weather conditions such as intense fog or smog. Besides, the automotive lightings also provide guidelines and visibility for other vehicles and for the pedestrians, enabling them to see the size and direction of the vehicle and take precautionary measures to avoid collision.

Besides these functional aspects, the lighting in automobiles also add an aesthetic value and add to the gloss of the vehicle and make it more attractive. Presently, LED lightings are being used for the purpose of automotive lighting and have replaced the older technology of halogen lighting. Increasing demands for energy efficiency in vehicles and a number of government regulations regarding vehicle safety have made automotive exterior LED lighting popular.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=150

The growing demand for automobiles around the world, increased customization demands from the consumers and ever growing production of automobiles are driving factors for this market. However, the high cost of LED lighting coupled with an astronomical research and development costs and an uncertain economic situation in European region are projected to restrict the market growth for automotive LED lighting during the assessment period.

The global automotive exterior LED lighting market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,243 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the parking light automotive exterior LED lighting segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 138 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The parking light automotive exterior LED lighting segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the aftermarket automotive exterior LED lighting segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 655 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The aftermarket automotive exterior LED lighting segment is estimated to account for nearly two-third of the revenue share of the sales channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the compact passenger cars segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 344 Mn in 2022. The compact passenger cars segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the compact passenger cars segment. Fact.MR forecasts the 12V automotive exterior LED lighting market to grow from nearly US$ 677 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 776 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, Lumax Industries Ltd, OSRAM Licht AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Koito Manufacturing Co., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH and Valeo SA.

Segmentation

Based on sales channel, the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting market has been bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of volts, the automotive exterior LED lighting market is divided into 12V and 14V segments. By region, the global automotive exterior LED lighting market into six key geographies – viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA. FACT.MR analyzes each segment and sub-segment of automotive exterior LED lighting market in terms of revenue comparison, market share comparison, and Y-o-Y growth comparison.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/150

Key Question answered in the survey of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras market report:

Sales and Demand of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras

Growth of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras Market

Market Analysis of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras

Market Insights of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras

Key Drivers Impacting the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras, Sales and Demand of Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Cameras, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-headliners-demand-in-premium-cars-set-to-rise-at-above-5-cagr-through-2031-factmrs-new-study-301211717.html



About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com