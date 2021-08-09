Market Leaders in Frozen Bakery Products Market

Chicago, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global frozen bakery products market size is estimated to be valued at USD 22.3 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Due to the changing and busy lifestyles of consumers globally. This has led to an increase in the consumption of frozen foods globally. Frozen foods are easy to prepare and take less time for preparation. They are healthy and have high nutritional value.

Key players in this market include General Mills (US), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), Conagra Brands (US), Aryzta (Switzerland), and Europastry (Spain).

General Mills Inc. is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers for branded consumer food products sold through retail stores. It is also a provider of branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries. The company operates under five operating segments, namely, North America Retail, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Europe & Australia, Asia & Latin America, and Pet. It offers a wide array of branded products—baking products, cereals, fruit- and vegetable-based products, snack foods, spices, and meals—for the food manufacturing industry and end consumers globally. The subsidiaries of the company are General Mills France S.A.S, General Mills Argentina S.A (Argentina), General Mills Canada Corporation, and General Mills Continental, Inc. (US). The company has acquired blue buffalo pet products and expanded its portfolio.

Grupo Bimbo is a multi-national baking company that specializes in the development, production, and marketing of bakery products and active participant in snacks. The company produces, distributes, and sells a variety of bakery products. Their main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. The company’s top brands are Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Saralee, Thomas, Oroweat, Entenmann, Takis, Tiarosa, Ballpark, Dempsters, Ricolino, Pan Artesano, Mrs. Baird’s, Pom, Ideal, Vachon, Wonder, and Pullman. Grupo Bimbo announced a joint venture with Food Town through its subsidiary Bimbo QSR to expand its operations in Kazakhstan. The company has acquired the Paterna plant from Cerealto Siro Foods to produce sliced bread and buns. This acquisition would help Grupo Bimbo to serve more customers.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (Conagra) is one of the leading packaged food companies in North America with branded and private branded food products. It has a strong presence in commercial food businesses that cater to restaurants and foodservice operations globally. The company’s business segment consists of grocery & snacks, refrigerated & frozen, foodservice, and international. Conagra’s major profit-enhancing strategies include the rapid growth of its branded and private-label portfolios through innovation. For this, it focuses on product developments that are nutritious, clean-label, and cater to the new taste demands among consumers. The company focuses on obtaining market-driven solutions to meet the increased demand for new bakery products. Investments and R&D activities are centered on the development of frozen bakery products with extended shelf life without compromising on the quality and taste and are able to gain a competitive edge. It focuses on its core strategy of investing in innovations and product developments. Conagra Brands Inc and Post Holdings have acquired Peter Pan, which is a peanut butter brand.

