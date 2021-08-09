Shipping Industry Is Prompting The Demand For Cargo Security Seals Market, Unveils Fact.MR

For Cargo Security Seals market forecast, various qualitative and quantitative assessment has been considered such as macro-economic factors includes GDP growth rate, Global population, Global male-female ratio, Global retail sector outlook, total consumer goods market outlook, Global FMCG Industry, total number of households outlook, total expenditure, per capita spending,

Cargo security seals are intended to secure shipping truck, trailers and containers. They help prevent forced entry and tampering. They are extensively used in the shipping industry across the world.

There are a variety of cargo security seals in the market to cater the different requirements for tamper-evident solutions. Cargo security seals are commonly used to seal the doors of trailers, containers, rail cars, the doors of trucks, equipment as well as for the tagging of trees.

Some of the key participants operating in the global cargo security seals market are

American Casting Mfg.

Transport Security, Inc.

W. Grainger, Inc.

J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

Some of the key trends in the global cargo security seals market are

Increased focus on offering customised cargo security seals to clients in terms of colour and other personalised options to boost security

The integration of technology to enable real-time tracking.

Global Cargo Security Seals Market: Regional Outlook

The North America security seals market is expected to be in the leading position during the forecast period, although it is likely to witness tough competition from the Asia Pacific security seals market in terms of growth. China is expected to account for a lion’s share of the total Asia Pacific security seals market value during the forecast period.

Government initiatives in China and India that support local manufacturing are expected to boost the export capacity of these countries, due to which the export volume is likely to double over the next decade. Therefore, the cargo security seals market is estimated to witness sizeable demand during the forecast period, especially from developing countries.

Global Cargo Security Seals Market: Segmentation

The global cargo security seals market is segmented as follows

On the basis of material, the global cargo security seals market is segmented into

Plastic

Metal

On the basis of product type, the global cargo security seals market is segmented into

Bolt seals

Cable seals

Tamper-evident seals

Barcoded seals

Others

On the basis of end use, the global cargo security seals market is segmented into

Bulk Tankers

Container Seals

Drums

Hatches

Truck Seals

Trailer Seals

Rail Cars

Others (Tote Boxes, Valves, etc.)

