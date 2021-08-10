CellETF fund protocol is launched

New Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Since DeFi boom, we has witnessed the development of the decentralized finance. DEX, derivatives, lending and other financial DeFi application opens the encryption market, but decentralized asset management is not match the development of the market. With the market development and the prosperity of applied ecology, decentralized asset management will be an great growth potential.

With the support of Consensus Cell Network, we designed the CellETF Fund Protocol — a solution that allows us to issue and operate crypto asset funds on the blockchain in a transparent and trust-free manner.

After three months of validation, we are pleased to announce that the CellETF Fund Protocol has launched. The CellETF Fund Protocol’s deployment to Ethereum Layer2 and other EVM-based public chains is underway.

Fund token staking will start at July 30, 2021 on the Huobi Eco Chain, and CETF LP token staking will start at Aug 6, 2021.

Protocol Design

CellETF is a decentralized crypto asset management protocol that supported by Consensus Cell Network. It will build a decentralized fund protocol based on smart contracts that integrates fund issuance, subscription, investment, and redemption business processes, providing transparent and trust-free method for crypto asset management. CellETF is committed to allowing global users to freely choose professional investment strategies in CellETF, and easily complete the allocation of crypto assets through different fund products.

CellETF’s fund Protocol are compatible and scalable.

First, CellETF’s fund protocol can be deployed across different public chains that support EVM, allowing CellETF to become an asset management infrastructure in different blockchain .

Second, DeFi projects within the same network can become the underlying investment vehicles of the CellETF fund which will establish a diversified strategy pool.

The CellETF fund protocol will capture revenue from the operation of the fund, including fund transaction fees, management fees and overshare.

Tokenomics

CETF is CellETF’s governance token, which gives the CellETF community the right to govern CellETF.

The total issuance of CETF is 1 billion, without private, pre-dig and inflation.

All CETF tokens will be released in the form of community incentives to be distributed through “mining”.

The CellETF Fund agreement will pay 50% of the capture fee to buy back and burn the CETF, and the remaining 50% of the capture fee will be fed back to the CellETF incubator Consensus Cell Network community.

Protocol deployment

Network/Contracts CETF token Fund Protocol Fund token Staking LP token Staking Ethereum Planning Planning Planning Planning Ethereum（L2） Planning Planning Planning Planning Huobi Eco Chain Deployed Deployed Deployed Deployed Binance Smart Chain Planning Planning Planning Planning

The CellETF Fund Protocol has been released in Beta on the Huobi Eco Chain in April 2021 with three months of operational verification.

Work on deploying the CellETF Fund Protocol to Ethereum Layer2 and other EVM-based public chains is underway.

The CETF token will be deployed on Ethereum, managed through Vault and Timelock contracts, and the CETF will be mapped across a cross-chain bridge to different public chains.

Smart Contracts（HecoChain）：

CETF Token: 0x24ab27a7274de0ba5760bab804fe870bb572c510

Fund Token Staking Contract: 0x90e5F792814F25311961F4837bcE3d87Ee5C1264

Invitation Reward Contract: 0x1a5348C1f4FC6A19A84F80a9E3aD9502bBa2A220

CellETF All-Weather Fund（First Decentrilized Fund on HecoChain based on CellETF Fund Protocol）

CellETF All-Weather Fund Token: 0x5f10db10cd9d5bc12acc0e5745afa05757325bf2

CellETF All-Weather Fund Vault: 0x280d61EeD9d5BcC1E8D5562c2B49ECbc21531be3

CellETF All-Weather Fund Core: 0x4235ceA0F050b45Df7480cfB4821d4ae3353062F

Reward Distribution

CETF will initially incentivize the community in these ways：

Fund token staking

Stake CellETF fund tokens to earn CETF rewards

CETF LP token staking:

Stake LP tokens of CETF pair to earn CETF rewards

Invitation award:

Invite to staking, will share extra 10% CETF. (the inviter get 5% reward of invited person staking ouput, the invited person gets staking output 5% more )

Security Audit

We pay much attention to the security issues, we reasonably unit test coverage and have tested that everything works on the testnet. Moreover, both Certik and Beosin have completed audit for the fund protocol.

How You Can Participate

Huobi Eco Chain（HecoChain）

https://app.celletf.com

buy fund and get fund token

stake fund token to earn CETF

