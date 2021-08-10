Businesses Relieved with the launch of powerful Project Management and Document Management Solutions

eGrove Systems Corporation launches its integrated time tracking and agile project management services.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Integrated Time Tracking and Agile Project Management Services With the Covid pandemic making Work from Home the new normal, it has become challenging for businesses to manage multiple employees and projects working outside of the office. We felt that the agile project management tools and time tracking software currently available were largely disconnected. This left a void in the way businesses tracked projects and the actual effort put into completing each task in the project. With our deep understanding of technology and expertise at agile project management practices, we now offer integrated Project Management services to our customers so they can track time and resources utilized in their projects swiftly.

Our exemplary technology solutions help customers track employees’ work effectively and prioritize tasks better for improved team performance in delivering projects. An integrated Project Management service offers a unified communication system to collaborate and manage team tasks and deliverables. Businesses can rely on this automation service to save time, reduce project costs and complete projects on-time.

With advanced time and productivity tracking, our PMS solution helps you keep track of your employees and their productive efforts. This gives greater transparency to employees so that all the efforts they put in are accounted for. Management can now take strategic decisions to reduce labor cost and unnecessary overhead. Since the time tracking is automated, you can get accurate productivity reports that you can always count on. Inactivity is also tracked so that managers can always look out for straggling resources that could adversely affect the delivery schedule and their customers. Small businesses will be relieved by ensuring that their employees have the flexibility to work from home while the project manager can monitor when they are lagging behind. Furthermore it gives businesses the power and flexibility to manage diverse and global workforces.

The integrated project management solution boasts powerful features like Project and user management, Task and schedule management, agile scrum techniques, Time tracking and timesheet management. We have inculcated agile scrum project management and industry best practices in every stage of the platform development to ensure teams will now be able to set higher communication standards. Dive deep into analytics with weekly, monthly and custom reports. Monitoring and rewarding employees just got better with the fully functional team performance reports. The possibilities are endless with the advent of our integrated project management services.

Document Management Solutions

Some businesses find managing their Digital Assets a nightmare. Different files stored across different locations, devices, and drives bring down business productivity and increase security risks. eGrove’s Document Management System solutions gives you the power to streamline the process of managing digital documents across multiple users and locations. Using our powerful DMS solution not only ensures that your digital files are secure but also keeps them organized and searchable. Our solution allows you to make Writing, Editing, Collaboration, and sharing documents within the system a breeze. Our Document Management Platform offers the flexibility of implementing your own organizational rules and policies into the customized DMS, giving you greater control over your Digital Assets.

The Auto-save feature with version control allows you to keep track of all changes to your documents. Share and enjoy the power of collaborative editing of documents with your colleagues.

Avoid poor readability and plagiarism with the readability and plagiarism check features. The Readability check measures how simple your documents are to comprehend based on the level of readability of paragraphs and sentences. The plagiarism feature can check that the content of your documents is original.

Search and Retrieve files easily and access files across multiple devices. The platform’s efficacious indexing allows you to search files using file titles as well as within the content of the files. Access your data on your laptop, mobile phone, or tablet while on the go.

Wherever you access the data, the document management system adds multiple layers of security around your data for enhanced security and minimized threats. The role-based user privileges feature of the document management solution mitigates the risk of internal as well as external data security breaches.

Choose eGrove’s Document Management Solution to enjoy unparalleled convenience and security for your business.

About eGrove Systems

eGrove Systems is an IT Product and Services headquartered in New Jersey that delivers high-quality IT solutions on time, every time. eGrove Systems has pioneered in offering the best in class eCommerce and enterprise mobility solutions to clients to stay ahead of their competitors