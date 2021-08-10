YM Dental Lab Is a Premier Dental Laboratory

Chantilly, VA, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — YM Dental Lab is pleased to announce they are a premier dental laboratory providing services to dentists to improve the quality of care. The lab has provided services to dentists since 2009 and is the largest dental laboratory in the DC metropolitan area.

Dentists require precision when ordering dental prosthetics for their patients. These prosthetics need to function properly and improve the look of the patients’ smiles. Because of their quality assurance and state-of-the-art equipment, dentists across the country turn to this dental lab to create the aesthetic dental prosthetics they need to treat their patients. Their team creates dentures, crowns, implant restorations, and much more.

YM Dental Lab prides themselves on creating durable dental prosthetics that allow dentists to help their patient smile with ease. The lab accepts digital scans from dentists, allowing them to quickly complete orders and deliver them so that dentists can give their patients a better quality of care.

Anyone interested in learning about the lab’s processes can find out more by visiting the YM Dental Lab website or by calling 1-703-330-1990.

Company: YM Dental Lab

Address: 14100 Park Meadow Drive Ste. 100

City: Chantilly

State: VA

Zip code: 20151

Telephone number: 1-703-330-1990

Fax number: 1-703-330-1996