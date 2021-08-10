How myCPE became no. 1 Growing Continuing Education Platform

SUGAR LAND, USA, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — myCPE began its eventful journey in June 2019. Since then, it has never looked back! The first-ever webinar held by myCPE gathered 12 attendees, a number which has swollen exponentially over the last two years to make it the fastest-growing e-learning platform in the USA.

Like all successful enterprises, the platform also had humble beginnings, which involved content for limited professions and few on-demand webinars. Tax updates and other fundamental courses featured as its primary topic and attendees’ feedback shaped the future of the other courses. It also focused on getting renowned and expert instructors on board who could provide premium content to fulfill attendees’ requirements.

Today, myCPE offers over 5000 hours of live and on-demand content covering accounting, tax, finance, and HR topics. All the content placed on the website is approved by American and Global regulatory bodies such as the IRS, NASBA, AICPA, CFP Board, IMA, IFAC ACCA, and many more. It is the only global online platform that provides Continuing Education for more than 50 titles. There are over 700 speakers and experts delivering quality content to over 100 thousand members on the platform. On average, it broadcasts more than 25 live webinars daily so that professionals can take maximum benefits of various topics at their convenient time.

With growing popularity, the Edu-tech platform started offering Continuing Professional Education (CPE) packages. These packages are an easy and hassle-free way to fulfill qualified professional’s continuing education requirements in one go. Packages are available for almost all the accounting, tax, finance, and HR Professionals and extensively cover all the topics. Users don’t need to worry about getting their credits from individual courses or keep a tab on the same since buying a package takes care of this.

But the platform didn’t rest there. It has undertaken several innovative steps to provide customized, practical, and high-quality online education. Some of these measures are Combo packages, Virtual Conferences, and Certificate Courses.

The virtual conference is our latest attempt at providing an in-person-like feeling to attendees in the safety of their homes. They can keep their cameras on and have more extensive interaction with the presenter than a webinar. They also provide a unique and promising opportunity for networking to the attendees. A combo package is designed to help users gain more than just one qualification/certification. This way, they can save time, money to earn their CPE/CE credits for all their certifications. Certificate courses help a professional add another feather in their cap by growing their domain knowledge. A certificate course can enhance your existing know-how, provide niche expertise or introduce you to a new area.

One of the bedrocks of this e-Learning platform for accounting, tax, and finance professionals is to bridge the gap between content creators and learners. It offers the perfect place for Educators, Speakers, Influencers & Content Creators to build credibility and establish themselves as Subject Matter Experts. They can reach the right audience (CPAs, EAs, CFO/CONTROLLERS, Registered Tax Professionals & others) via Live Webinars, On-Demand Videos, Presentations. Not only this, but myCPE is the go-to partner for companies targeting the accounting industry. It offers 360-degree marketing opportunities like branding, engagement, Lead Generation, thought leadership, and direct connection via EDU-MARKETING. With a potential reach of over 500,000+ CPAs, it is the most cost-effective platform for the entire accounting industry with the best Return on Investment.

Realizing and owning up the responsibility to make the world a better place, It has developed an ingenious and path-breaking concept of 1 credit=1 meal. Now, as our subscribers earn credit points, we contribute to alleviating hunger from our world. Under the 1 Credit= 1 Meal program, we provide a free meal to an underprivileged person for each credit earned on this platform. Despite all our technological, infrastructural, and economic progress, it’s a sad truth that Global Hunger continues to rise. We are not okay with this, and we don’t want to be. Under this path-breaking social initiative, more than 500 thousand meals have been donated by itself and with the help of food banks of south jersey and New York.

To keep up with the rapid pace of growth of the industry, It aims to include more professions in its online CPE/CE programs. It currently focuses on expanding to UK, Canada, and Australia in the coming time and increasing its member base to 500 thousand.