Corporate Law Service | K&T Forlex

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — K&T Forlex specializes in corporate law, thus if you are looking to establish sole proprietorship, a Private Limited company, LLP, or One Person Company (OPC), and a partnership firm we can provide you with all the assistance you need. Whether it is a corporate partnership, corporate structuring and restructuring, corporate dissolution, corporate sponsorship/funding, and liaison office (LO) or project office (PO)- we have solutions and services for all your needs. We can also help you with the registration of legal entities in line with the Companies Act, registrar of companies’ compliance, along with sharing allocation/alteration, transfer, and acquisition of legal entities through Merger and Acquisition (M&A).

We also provide transactional and legal advisory relating to day-to-day business, regulatory issues, corporate and government affairs. We advise our clients in corporate transactions that are important for their business. We cover third-party contracts/agreements, labor, and employment, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, business restructuring, intellectual property, application of licenses and registrations, Legal and Financial due diligence, ensuring consumer protection, litigation history, and effective dispute resolution. ​

Consultancy and Execution of incorporation of Corporate entity

Initial mandatory Registrar of Companies (ROC) and compliance under Companies Act

Share Allocation, Transfer, Sale-Purchase

Investment agreement, third-party contract, Term Sheet, document vetting, etc.

