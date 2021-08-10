Why People in Kolkata Always Hire Professional Painters

Why People in Kolkata Always Hire Professional Painters or Painting Contractors

Posted on 2021-08-10

  • They have a team of professional painters in Kolkata, that have 5+ years of experience and are good at their work.
  • You can get a free consultation through phone or on time in your home through professionals.
  • Their team will analyze the situation of the wall and will provide you with the honest recommendation and a total estimate of the service including quality paint colors, primer(in case it is the requirement), service charge, waterproofing etc.
  • They have all professional tools along with they prepared for pre-painting stuff like sanding or filling putty.
  • They work on details and measurements and designs are precise.
  • Their team works with hygiene and ensures they won’t cause any disturbance.
  • The furniture, wires, wall paintings or decorative items are covered by cloth drop sheets or moved to another place by team in your presence. Thus they ensure no harm to your other items present in the house.
  • House painting contractor provides accurate anticipation of the product requirement and thus zero wastage is assured.
  • They complete the project in the decided timeline.
  • The walls need multiple coatings in certain cases so the fundamental structure of the wall remains robust and doesn’t get damaged after some time. It is mandatory to apply that coating before painting so that painting remains intact throughout the seasons. Their experienced team will inform you about every required step so that it won’t bother you in future.
  • You can pick among the popular brands of your choice from Nerolac, Berger, Asian paints, Dulux or they can also educate you about other good brands as per your budget.
  • They have own set of equipment like a ladder, roller or professional painting brushes so you don’t need to buy for one-time service.
  • Post painting tasks like cleaning the workplace is done in every session.
  • They provide home painting services in every part of city allowing you to opt service from anywhere across Kolkata.
  • They have a fixed price and there are no hidden charges. They merge the product cost and labor expenses and provide the bill in detail hence all of these painting services can be done at low cost.

