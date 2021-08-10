The Cutting-edge Box Tracking Solution for Businesses

Posted on 2021-08-10

Gujarat, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., provider of CMMS software, announces the complete package solution for Real-time Box Tracking with modernized technology like QR-code Scanning, NFC, and RFID tracking. Box Tracking solution that helps organizations design and develop an accurate delivery system with effortless effectiveness. Keeping the Market trends and advanced technology in mind, TeroTAM has developed a tracking system that helps you track the consignment at every step of the distribution path.

TeroTAM’s Box Tracking System empowers you to introduce the new age tracking system that gives your business all real-time in and out updates along with starting from Parcel Pick-up date & time to Delivery date & time, of your delivery package with a hassle-free environment.

Core Features of TeroTAM’s Box Tracking Solution

  • Manage the location customer-wise to track the right delivery of the box
  • Monitor the Geographical progress of the parcel in real-time with QR codes and NFC technology
  • Dynamic workflow of box management like Category, Size, Customer, Locations, Number, etc.
  • Unique Box Collection System and Tracking
  • Identification of Asset items through Serial numbers, RFIDs, Barcode, etc.
  • Smart, easy, fast way to manage anywhere through Mobile application 
  • Analytics: Wide range of data and report with widget, download options pdf, CSV, excel 
  • Smart Chat functionality to build a Communication bridge between customer and staff members

 

About TeroTAM: TeroTAM is a strikingly modish CMMS Solution that enables businesses to hold and handle their assets and equipment in an efficiently effective way, to improve asset longevity. TeroTAM Multi-functional solution that powers up your Asset Management and Asset Tracking, Facility Management and Preventive Maintenance, Work-order Management, and Real-time tracking updates, to keep your business under balanced control.

 

