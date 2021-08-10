Circle B Ranch Creates Award-Winning Bloody Mary Mix

Rogersville, MO, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Circle B Ranch is pleased to announce they offer an award-winning bloody Mary mix, fondly named Top Tomato. This gluten-free Bloody Mary mix uses a unique blend of herbs, spices, and flavorings to bring out the delicious taste individuals want in their Bloody Mary drinks.

Circle B Ranch is proud of the many awards their Bloody Mary mix has won over the years. These include a gold medal in the mixer category from the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and a triple gold medal in the MicroLiquor Awards. They have also won several silver medals, including the SIP Awards and on the Fifty Best Bloody Mary Mixes website. Several bronze medals also decorate the Top Tomato drink mix, such as an award from the International Drunken Tomato Awards in the mild category and the International Sips Awards.

Top Tomato has earned a reputation for quality and taste using the best ingredients and the unique seasoning blend. One feature that makes it stand out among other Bloody Mary mixes is tiny bits of tomato, garlic, and chopped onion for a burst of flavor and unique texture. It’s no surprise the drink mix continues to bring in multiple awards each year.

Anyone interested in learning about the award-winning Bloody Mary mix can find out more by visiting the Circle B Ranch website or by calling 1-908-625-7860.

About Circle B Ranch : Circle B Ranch began in 2009, created by John and Marina. The company crafts delicious homemade sauces and an award-winning Bloody Mary mix, along with various pork products. The couple uses only natural ingredients to provide their customers with the high-quality, tasty food they deserve.

