All You Need to Know About Globe Valves and Its Types.

New Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — A globe valve may be a type of valve used for regulating flow in a pipeline, consisting of a movable disk-type element and a stationary ring seat in a generally spherical body. Globe valves are named for their spherical body form with the 2 halves of the body being separated by an internal baffle. This has a gap that forms a seat onto which a movable plug can be screwed in to shut (or close) the valve.

GLOBE VALVES SUPPLIER STOCKIST EXPORTER AND MANUFACTURER IN INDIA

Ridhiman Alloys is Suppliers, stockists, and Exporter and Manufacturers of Globe Valves in India. Our high-quality range of Globe Valves is exclusively designed for chemical industries, steel factories, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems, paper manufacturing industries, shipping/shipment industries, etc. These are designed and developed in accordance with the international quality standards. Globe Valves that are precision engineered using the best quality raw material. 

Types of Globe Valves:

  1. Threaded Globe Valves
  2. Angle Type Globe Valves
  3. SDNR Globe Valve
  4. Pressure Sealed Globe Valves
  5. API Globe Valves

 

Other Types Of Globe Valves:

1.Carbon Steel Valves

2.Stainless Steel Valves

 

