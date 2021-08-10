X-MAT® receives follow-on grant from DOE

ORLANDO, FL, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) to continue the research and development of its coal roof tile X-TILES™.

This award is a follow-on grant that will be used to expand on a previous grant the company received from the NETL, which focused on coal core composites for low cost, light weight, fire resistant panels and roofing materials.

This grant provides the funding necessary to move this technology towards commercialization by building a pilot manufacturing line in Bluefield, W.Va., and developing avenues for providing tiles with different colors, finishes and textures. In total, X-MAT® has been awarded $3 million to fund its work with coal roof tiles.

“X-TILES™ are coal reimagined,” said Bill Easter, founder of X-MAT® and Semplastics. “We’re honored to receive this follow-on grant from the DOE to continue the revolutionary work our team is accomplishing.”

X-TILES™ are lightweight, fireproof and can withstand extreme temperatures. Not only is this coal-derived roof tile stronger than its traditional counterparts, it’s also eco-friendly.

In total, the NETL has awarded Semplastics and X-MAT® over $6 million in grants and contracts. In addition to the follow-on grant and the original grant for X-TILES™, the company received a $1.4 million contract to create new uses for coal waste, a nearly $1 million contract to help fund the research for turning coal into battery materials, and a $625,000 contract from the NETL to create coal-derived building materials.

Along with its coal roof tiles, X-MAT® is currently working on other coal-derived building materials with the mission to construct a home almost entirely out of coal-derived building materials. Soon, the company will be able to use coal to create structural columns, facades, bricks, roof tiles and many more crucial elements in construction. These coal-derived building materials are fire resistant, non-toxic, light-weight and durable, making them not only safer than their traditional counterparts, but easier to use. The company hopes to have a partial coal house constructed by 2023.

To learn more about X-MAT®, visit https://x-materials.com/.

To download images, click here.

About X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics

X-MAT®, the Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, launched in 2013. X-MAT® developed a revolutionary, high-performance material that combines some of the best properties of metals (electrical conductivity), engineering plastics (lightweight) and ceramics (high operating temperature). X-MAT® has had several partnerships including work with NASA, Space Florida and the NETL. X-MAT®’s game-changing material has various current applications including fireproof roof tiles, lightweight space mirrors, battery electrodes and 3D printed ceramics. X-MAT® technology can be custom-engineered to fit many specifications and has unlimited potential market applications. To learn more about X-MAT® capabilities and future projects, visit their website at https://www.x-materials.com or call (407)353-6885.