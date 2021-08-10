Adam J. Cohen, MD, Offers Medspa Treatments

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Adam J. Cohen, MD, is pleased to announce his office offers medspa treatments to help patients look and feel their best. These personalized treatments address many cosmetic issues and improve the way patients feel about themselves.

Patients can schedule an appointment with Dr. Cohen to evaluate which medspa treatments will best suit their needs. Treatments offered at the office include medical peels, microblading, laser hair removal, waxing, laser skin rejuvenation, and much more. After scheduling a consultation with Dr. Cohen, patients will learn more about their treatments and how they can benefit.

Dr. Cohen strives to provide his patients with the highest level of care to help them improve the way they look. While his medspa treatments are a popular option to enhance the skin, face, and hair, other patients prefer more extensive treatments, such as cosmetic treatments and medical procedures. His team works closely with each patient to understand what to expect from each treatment and make the most informed decision.

Anyone interested in learning about the medspa treatments offered can find out more by visiting the Adam J. Cohen, MD, website or by calling 1-847-834-0390.

About Adam J. Cohen, MD: Adam J. Cohen, MD, is a certified plastic surgeon offering various surgical and non-surgical treatments for his patients. His team works closely with patients to determine their goals and provide a personalized treatment plan that gets results. His goal is to help patients look and feel their best.

