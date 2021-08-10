Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period, to reach USD 229.6 million by 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the increase in demand for independent, compact, and silent engine cooling system for large engines. Additionally, the growing demand for a fuel-efficient engine cooling system is driving the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market.

New product development is the key strategy adopted by major players to gain traction in this mature market. For instance, in January 2016, Bosch Rexroth, a subsidiary of Bosch (Germany), developed a new control solution for hydrostatic fan drive system (AFC30) that can evaluate up to six different temperature signals. The newly developed AFC30 control solution from the BODAS electronic modular system by Rexroth requires only a simple parameterization. The fan speed control, which works on demand, reduces fuel consumption by up to five percent.

The automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market is dominated by a few global players. The key market players are Eaton (Ireland), Parker Hannifin (US), JTEKT (Japan), Bosch (Germany), and Danfoss (Denmark).

Parker Hannifin is one of the leading players in the hydrostatic fan drive system market for automotive. In March 2018, the gear pump division of Parker Hannifin Corporation launched the SG102 Dump Pump. The innovative dump pump is a part of Parker’s commercial hydraulics truck pump product line. Built upon the technology of the industry standard C102/G102 pumps, the SG102 Dump Pump enables a nearly 40 percent faster dumping cycle, when compared to the standard SG102. In July 2017, the pump & motor division of Parker Hannifin announced an extension to its axial piston pumps product line with a new electronic control concept, eP2. The eP2 control offers a new standard in terms of efficiency, responsiveness, and stability.

Danfoss is another leading player in the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market in Europe and the Asia Pacific. In November 2017, Danfoss Power Solutions launched a new explosion proof PVE-EX electrohydraulic actuator. The PVE-EX series actuators are certified for use in explosive atmospheres and incorporate closed loop spool position control and event monitoring technology for reliable control, making them an ideal solution for mining and the offshore oil & gas market. In 2016, Danfoss acquired White Drive Products, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic motors headquartered in Kentucky, US. With this acquisition, Danfoss planned to cater to the mobile hydraulics business, particularly in North America and China.

