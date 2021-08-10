DFW Hard Money Closes Real Estate Loans in 24 Hours

Arlington, TX, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — DFW Hard Money is pleased to announce they close real estate loans in as little as 24 hours. As a hard money lender, they provide the capital investors require for real estate investments with a faster turnaround and fewer requirements than working with a bank or other lending institution.

DFW Hard Money strives to help real estate investors get the funding they need for their investments with competitive interest rates and fast approval times. They don’t require appraisals or down payment commitments to approve lending requests, making them an excellent alternative to traditional mortgage options. Real estate investors can receive the approved funds in two to five business days, allowing them to purchase properties quickly.

DFW Hard Money, a private lender, strives to make the real estate investment process fast and straightforward. Their funding solutions are the ideal choice for real estate investors interested in fix and flip, commercial real estate, development, and much more. They provide funding for first-time and experienced investors, ensuring everyone can make the real estate investments they want for their financial future.

Anyone interested in learning about securing a real estate loan in 24 hours can find out more by visiting the DFW Hard Money website or by calling 1-817-200-7575.

About DFW Hard Money: DFW Hard Money is a private lender offering real estate funding to first-time and experienced investors. They offer competitively low interest rates with fast approval times and fewer restrictions than bank loans. Their goal is to make it easy for real estate investors to get the funding they need for their venture.

Company: DFW Hard Money

Address: 6001 W. Interstate 20, Suite 200

City: Arlington

State: TX

Zip code: 76017

Telephone number: 1-817-200-7575