Electric Blankets Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global Electric Blankets Market size is projected to touch USD 1.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. The rising integration of technological up-gradations in consumer-friendly devices and other products is accelerating the market. Consumers residing in countries with harsh winter conditions and those facing pain-related issues are the major users of these blankets.

Electric blankets are cheaper than heaters and are extensively used in countries with long winter season. Manufacturers have been emphasizing on producing insulated sheets lined with thick fleece to offer sufficient natural warmth and insulation. Further, they are focusing on launching products that are portable and can be easily washed. For example, Medisana HDW launched a blanket that is made up of microfiber fleece and is machine washable.

Asia Pacific grew as the leading market in 2018 and is expected to account for approximately 32.0% share of the global electric blanket market by the end of the forecast period 2025. The growth is attributed the products availability and their increasing adoption in China.

The country purchase volumes are around 30 million units every year, attributed to their affordability and easy availability in garage sales and department stores.

The household held the largest share of over 45% in 2018. The rising disposable income of people along with an increase in home-ownership in various countries has contributed to the growth of the segment. Further, the rising living standards of consumers mainly in China coupled with the technological advancements in consumer-friendly products are predicted to boost the demand for electric blankets in the upcoming years. Comfort, affordability, and other benefits have propelled the product demand among different age groups, mostly those suffering from pain-related diseases like muscle pains, arthritis, sinus problems, painful menstruation, and fibromyalgia.

The key competitors in the market include Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd., Jarden Corporation, Snugnights UK LLP, Morphy Richards Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd., Caiyang, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Slumberdown.

Electric Blankets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

