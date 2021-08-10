Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

With reference to the report published by the professionals the scope of the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market was projected on US$ 627.2 million in 2018. It is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 13.2% for the duration of the forecast and to touch US$ 1.5 billion by the completion of 2025.

Substantial growth in the acceptance of genome-focused pharmacology for the treatment of cancer is estimated to deliver opportunities of development for the market. Clinical Oncology NGS functions such as one of the greatly advanced genomic procedures for the examination of transformations that cause development of the cancer.

NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) permits the testing of entirely categories of alternatives comprising number changes of gene copy and translocations, deletions, single-nucleotide variations, exon duplications and insertions. The important aspect backing to the development of the global clinical oncology NGS industry is the enhanced consideration of the hereditary indicators of resistance and virulence.

Drivers

The development of the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is complemented by the reduction in the price of genetic sequencing, progressions in the arena of oncology and custom-made medication, growth in the occurrence of cancer, all over the world and development in the acceptance of this method above single-gene testing. As this method is additionally dependable than Sanger sequencing for diagnosis, the market is estimated to observe considerable development during the period of forecast.

Leap forward progressions in the expansion of genetic centered examinations for oncology and additional complaints for the duration of the previous a small number of years have considerably driven the development of the market. The advanced technology of sequencing proposes a superior understanding of lump, therefore permitting the designing of balance medication. Therefore, additional products are estimated to become commercialized during the nearby period.

Clinical Oncology NGS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Clinical Oncology NGS Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

NGS Pre-Sequencing

NGS Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Clinical Oncology NGS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Screening

Sporadic Cancer

Inherited Cancer

Companion Diagnostics

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Qiagen N.V.

Paradigm Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Caris Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Eurofins Scientific S.E and many others

