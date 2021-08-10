Danaher Corporation (US) and DENTSPLY Sirona (US) are the major Players in the Dental Surgical Instruments Market

The global dental surgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.96 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.48 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The dental industry is a well-established market with various regional and multinational market players. In 2017, DENTSPLY Sirona (US) and Danaher Corporation (US) dominated the dental surgical instruments market. These players together accounted for a significant majority of the dental surgical instruments market.

Danaher Corporation (US) is one of the major players in the dental surgical instruments market. The company entered in the dental business in 2004 through the acquisitions of KaVo and Gendex. Danaher Corporation is a global provider of a broad range of dental consumables, equipment, and services, and is dedicated to driving technological innovations that help dental professionals improve clinical outcomes and enhance productivity.

The company primarily focuses on developing innovative products, strengthening its existing product line, and increasing its market share through product launches, for example, in August 2017, KaVo Kerr launched a new series of electrical handpieces called ELECTROmatic.

DENTSPLY Sirona (US) is another well-established player in the market. Over the past four years, the company has reported a continuous increase in its total revenue due to an increase in the sales of its dental consumables, dental specialty products, and consumable medical devices. Through its merger with Sirona Dental Systems, the company expanded its dental products portfolio and emerged as a strong competitor for other dental manufacturers across the world. DENTSPLY Sirona is focusing on increasing its global presence and concentrates on markets with high growth potential.

To maintain its position in the market, DENTSPLY focuses on maintaining distribution agreements, for example, in May 2017, Dentsply entered into a new three-year agreement with Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (US) whereby Patterson would continue to distribute the company’s equipment lines in the US on a non-exclusive basis. In the second quarter of 2017, the company also entered into two separate multi-year agreements with Henry Schein, Inc. for the distribution of the company’s equipment lines in the US and Canada.

Some of the other players competing in this market are COLTENE (Switzerland), Hu-Friedy (US), 3M Company (US), Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik (Germany), Integra Lifesciences (US), Prima Dental (UK), Brasseler USA, NAKANISHI (Japan), A-dec (US), BIOLASE (US), Yoshida Dental (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), AMD Lasers (US), and CAO Group (US). These players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major growth strategies adopted by market players. During 2015 to April-2018, companies adopted product launches as a major growth strategy.