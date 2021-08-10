Viral Vector Manufacturing Market : Leading Key Players

The global viral vector manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 815.8 million by 2023 from USD 327.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. This market is consolidated in nature with a few global players. In 2017, Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), and Oxford BioMedica (UK), were the top three players in the viral vector manufacturing market.

Lonza (Switzerland) was the leading player in the viral vector manufacturing market in 2017. The company adopts organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to maintain its dominant position in the market. It entered into agreements with leading gene therapy companies to manufacture their gene therapy products for clinical and commercial use. The company expanded its manufacturing capabilities in the US in 2018 and acquired a leading cell and gene therapy manufacturer in the Netherlands in 2017 to enhance its market presence. Lonza also focuses on seeking growth opportunities in the emerging markets of APAC.

Merck (Germany) held the second position in the viral vector manufacturing market in 2017 and has a strong presence in the leading markets of the US and the UK. The company offers a continuum of viral vector manufacturing services and has collaborated with leading gene therapy companies. Merck’s strong foothold in the life sciences industry and significant revenue has allowed the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the US, further enhancing its market presence in the largest gene therapy market.

Oxford BioMedica (UK) was the third player in the viral vector manufacturing market in 2017. The company owns a broad and robust viral vector therapy pipeline allowing the company to collaborate with leading pharma and biopharma companies such as Novartis and Bioverativ (US). The company is a pioneer in developing lentiviral vector therapy using its proprietary LentiVector Platform. It also benefits from the out-licensing of this platform. Biomedica focuses on seeking opportunities in important markets such as South Korea, Switzerland, and Italy.

Some other important players in the global viral vector manufacturing market include CGT Catapult (UK), Cobra Biologics (UK), uniQure (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (US), Spark Therapeutics (US), REGENXBIO (US), FinVector (Finland), Novasep (France), Kaneka Eurogentec (Japan), and MassBiologics (US). These companies also have well-established viral vector manufacturing capabilities and are focused on expanding their market reach through collaborations with cell and gene therapy companies.