Furniture Market Share, Current Trends, and Challenges Till 2025

The global Furniture Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Furniture Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Furniture Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global furniture market size is projected to account for USD 718.3 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. It is projected that the market would register over 5% CAGR from 2018 to 2025. With increasing consumer spending, the demand for branded furniture has increased over the past few years. In addition, emerging countries are witnessing significant growth in the commercial and residential construction, which in turn, offer lucrative growth opportunity.

In 2017, the commercial division accounted for over 30% share in the market. Hotels, public buildings and offices together contribute to the growth of the commercial sector. With the growing infrastructural development, the commercial segment is projected to witness lucrative demand over the next few years. Especially, countries such as China and India are going through the industrial revolution.

Growing urbanization and population worldwide is fostering the demand for furniture. With the increasing urbanization, there has been significant growth in the construction of restaurants, hotels, residential and commercial building. Furniture not only assists with day to day functions such as eating, resting and sleeping, but it has become an essential part for home décor as well.

List of Key Players of Furniture Market :-

HNI Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., AFC SYSTEMS, BERCO DESIGNS, OKAMURA CORPORATION and Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

