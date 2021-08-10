The global 2D chromatography market is projected to reach USD 42.4 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 29.6 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The 2D chromatography market is consolidated in nature. In 2017, the global 2D gas chromatography market was dominated by Agilent Technologies (US), LECO (US), and Shimadzu (Japan), while the 2D liquid chromatography market was dominated by Agilent Technologies (US), Waters (US), and Shimadzu (Japan). Players implemented various strategies to expand their global footprint and share in the 2D chromatography market, such as acquisitions and product launches.

In 2017, LECO (US) ranked first in the gas chromatography market. In 2017, it held the largest share of the 2D gas chromatography market. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of analytical instrumentation, mass spectrometers, metallography, and optical equipment (along with related consumables). It offers a range of 2D gas chromatography systems under the brand name Pegasus. The company has more than 25 subsidiaries and company offices in countries such as Canada, Australia, UK, Sweden, Germany, and Mexico. In 2016, it launched a new system, Pegasus BT 4D.

Agilent (US) held the leading position in the 2D liquid chromatography market and the second position in the 2D gas chromatography market. Agilent provides core bioanalytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Its manufacturing and R&D facilities for the life sciences & chemical analysis business segment are located in Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Poland, the UK, and the US. In addition, the company has about 37 subsidiaries worldwide. Agilent Technologies intends to expand its presence in emerging nations to accelerate its growth in the market.

Some of the other players competing in this market are Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Restek (US), SepSolve Analytical (UK), Merck (Germany), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).