Avail Of The Best HIFU Treatment In London At Dr Firas Al-Niaimi

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Firas Al-Niaimi (https://drfirasalniaimi.co.uk) takes pride in offering his world-renowned dermatology expertise, such as HIFU treatment London, which is perfect for people who wish to achieve flawless and healthy-looking skin. With his massive experience and knowledge, everyone can guarantee to have a smooth treatment.

This clinic offers a high standard of HIFU treatment that allows patients to experience their skin tighten and lift. With this, they can finally say goodbye to the wrinkles that are occurring on their face. Since the treatment is non-invasive, the patients can go back to the things that they normally do right after the procedure.

Dr Firas Al-Niaimi believes that every patient’s situation is unique and special. This is why he makes sure to provide everyone with a thorough consultation to know any of their allergies, past medical history, expectations, and more. After the consultation, he draws up the best strategic plan to address the wrinkle, lose fats, or other issues of the patient through HIFU treatment.

With almost 20 years of experience in the field of dermatology, Dr Firas Al-Niaimi has honed his skills and has been awarded for the service that he has provided in the field. He has also been renowned internationally, has published over 220 scientific publications in scientific journals and a 10-chapter book. Most importantly, he has gained quite a long list of satisfied and happy clients. One of his previous clients said: “I visited Dr Firas for a consultation with regards to my birth mark removal. He explained the process thoroughly and executed it with high accuracy, swiftness and professionalism over a few sessions. His strong interpersonal approach and vast experience rendered visiting his clinic fun and made me feel safe and comfortable while he was operating. He is highly flexible, organised, artistic and diligent to a point of perfection. A few qualities which make him stand out from his peers as an award-winning dermatologist”.

Aside from the HIFU treatment, the doctor also provides procedures, such as anti-wrinkle solutions, calf-slimming, cosmetic dermatology, cryotherapy, cyst & skin tag removal, dermal fillers, fillers for acne scars, fractional laser, and many more. To know more about the services this clinic offers, interested clients can visit – https://drfirasalniaimi.co.uk.

About Dr Firas Al-Niaimi

Dr Firas Al-Niaimi is an internationally acclaimed and award-winning professor and dermatologist. With 20 years of experience in the field, he has gained respect in the field of dermatology. As of today, he is the first and the only professor in laser dermatology in the UK. He offers treatments, such as HIFU treatment, anti-wrinkle solutions, calf-slimming, cosmetic dermatology, cryotherapy, cyst & skin tag removal, dermal fillers, fillers for acne scars, fractional laser, and many more. For interested clients, you can visit https://drfirasalniaimi.co.uk/contact/ and fill out the form for enquiries. You can also reach the clinic through 0208 191 8871 or send an email at info@drfirasalniaimi.co.uk.