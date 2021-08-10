North America Car Air Freshener Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America Car Air Freshener Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The North America car air freshener market size is projected to touch USD 994.4 million by the end of 2022, as per the report released by Million Insights. Increasing demand can be attributed to evolving demographics and increasing per capita income in the region. Increasing purchasing power has inclined customers towards innovative products. Product distinction and strategic placements by the key players play a crucial role in supplementing the sales of the product.

Key Players:

ABRO Industries

American Covers

Car-fresheners Corp

Caramate Manufacturing Co Ltd

Chic Accessories

Henkel AG & Co

JENRAY Products

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for natural products is estimated to supplement innovation in product portfolio by several players in the market. Further, longer commutes have encouraged the requirement for chemical-free and attractive products, which is predicted to bolster the sales of car air fresheners in the upcoming years.

Changing lifestyle of customers is anticipated to fuel the demand over the estimated period. Several channels such as automotive shops, malls, car wash stations, and auto repair shops have been driving product usage. The introduction of a new product capable of offering freshness is predicted to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. Various innovations in exotic scented components and aromatherapy integrated with customer requirements for natural scents are also driving product usage.

The inclination towards artificial to natural products is anticipated to provide lucrative growth prospects for the regional market. Moreover, effective distribution, product packaging, and innovative design are anticipated to remain the leading factors augmenting product demand. However, awareness about allergens and chemicals restricting the usage of artificial products can hinder the growth.

Product Outlook:

Gels & Cans

Sprays/Aerosols

Paper

Vehicle & Clips

The car air freshener market is segregated into sprays/aerosols, paper-based, gels and cans, and vents & chips. Product innovation and differentiation have resulted in a shift from conventional sprays to gels. The increasing trend of implementing aromatherapy into products coupled with advertising their health and mood-boosting benefits is anticipated to remain a key factor.

Vents & chips are oil-built products, small in size, and can be fixed easily. These products are gaining extensive acceptance due to propulsion via air from the air conditioner. Gels & cans witness significant demand as they are portable and last longer than traditional products. The sprays/aerosol segment is predicted to witness a downfall in the upcoming years due to the shifting preference for natural products.

Regional Insights

The U.S. is anticipated to lead the region ascending with a CAGR of 3.9% over the estimated period due to the evolving demographic trends and high standards of living. Numerous automobile owners coupled with large customers are projected to propel product demand in Canada. The U.S. market is predicted to gain traction for gels & cans and is expected to grow at a noticeable rate from 2015 to 2022. Increasing awareness for hygiene and increasing per capita income is expected to supplement the product demand in the coming years. Increasing awareness for natural products is predicted to augment avenues for companies in Canada. Potential alliances with service providers, petrol stations, and per-owned car traders would promote the product usage.

