Water-Based Stain Resistant Coatings Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Segmentation by Category Technology Solvent-based Water-based Other Technologies

Chemistry Siloxane Copolymers Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Other Chemistries

Application Architectural Coatings Textile Softeners & Repellents Cookware & Bakeware Transportation Other Applications

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Stain Resistant Coatings Market – Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the stain resistant coatings market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with stain resistant coatings. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the stain resistant coatings market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales of stain resistant coatings across regions. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Key Takeaways from Study Water-based stain resistant coatings to exhibit fastest growth

Rise in demand for PTFE stain resistant coatings to be witnessed

Surge in demand from architectural industry to fuel sales

China to lead in the world’s largest market for stain resistant coatings – Asia Pacific

Germany to remain at the forefront of Europe

The United States to maintain its lead in North America

The United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, France, Italy, and a few other countries to maintain positive market outlooks “With high requirement from the architecture and textiles industry, manufacturers are focusing on developing a wide variety of PTFE, ETFE, and PVDF stain resistant coatings in order to increase their sales footprint, which, in turn, is making the competition even fiercer in this industry,”says a Fact.MR analyst. Rapid Traction of Architectural Coatings to Fuel Sales The architecture industry has huge requirement for waterproof coatings, which are resistant to stains, abrasion, atmospheric dust, and UV fading. As a result, demand for stain resistant coatings from this sector is gaining momentum gradually. Though the global architectural industry declined temporarily during 2020, it’s getting back to its feet steadily, and is projected to witness significant growth in the near future, which will pave new paths for players in the stain resistant coatings market place. Who is Winning in this Space? The global stain resistant coatings market is highly competitive in nature. In order to sail through the fierce competition, key market players are focusing on the quality of their products while launching products more frequently. For instance, 3M Company launched its new extensive range of products such as 3M™ Stain Resistant Additive and Sealer SRA-451, 3M™ Stain Resistant Additive and Sealer SRC-220, and others during the last 5 years.

Akzo Nobel N.V. launched its new Scuff Resistant Delux EasyCare+ in 2020.

