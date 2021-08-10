Increasing Application Of Laser Diodes In Telecom And Healthcare Industries Is Driving Global Market

The increasing application of laser diodes in the telecom and healthcare industries is driving the global laser diode market. A laser diode is device in which a laser beam is formed at the diode junction.

A laser diode is very similar to a light emitting diode. A laser diode emits light through optical amplification based on stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation.

Both the p-type and n-type semiconductors are heavily doped. A laser diode’s active region resides in the intrinsic region. The carriers and electrons are pumped into an intrinsic region from the n-region to the p-region, respectively.

Laser Diode Industry – Research Report Objectives

The Laser Diode Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Laser Diode demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Laser Diode Market Outlook across the globe.

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Laser Diode market Sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments.

Market Overview

Competitive landscape

Key Developments In July 2017, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the launch of an industry leading high-power 638 nanometer wavelength red laser diode. It is expected to have a simple optical design, lower cost, and reduced size.

Key Players Some of the key players in the laser diode market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, IPG Photonics, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, TRUMPF, Coherent, Jenoptik AG, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Inc., Nichia Corp., JDS Uniphase Corp., and others.

Laser Diode Market: Drivers

The increasing adoption of green laser diodes in medical laser applications, biotechnology, aerospace, and others are significantly driving the global laser diode market. The features of laser diodes like low power requirement and portable size and weight with high efficiency are increasing their adoption in various applications of industries, which is significantly contributing to the growth of the global laser diode market.

The growing demand for laser hair removal and tattoo removal is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global laser diode market during the forecast period.

There are operating challenges, such as if high current is passed through the laser diode, it may burn. Current must be regulated carefully through the laser diode. This technical issue is expected to have a major negative impact on the global laser diode market during the forecast period. However, manufacturers are continuously focused on improving laser diodes, and are expected to overcome this restraint during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The laser diode market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America and Europe hold the largest market share in the laser diode market, due to the huge applications in healthcare and telecom industry.

Laser Diode Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on wavelength:

The laser diode market is segmented based on wavelength, i.e. infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and others.

Segmentation based on mode:

The laser diode market is segmented based on mode, i.e. single mode and multi-mode.

Segmentation based on application:

The laser diode market is segmented based on application, i.e. healthcare, telecom, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others.

