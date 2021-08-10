Sales Outlook For All-flash Storage Market Will Reveals Positive Outlook By Forecast 2028

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of All Flash Storage gives estimations of the Size of All Flash Storage Market and the overall share of key regional segments

All-Flash Storage Market: Introduction

From the outset, significant adoption of flash memory storage has been witnessed. This is especially true in technologically advanced and developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Different types of flash memory arrays are available on the market today, such as hybrid flash storage arrays and all flash storage arrays, with the aim of accommodating different types of businesses.A shift has been witnessed in traditional hard disk drives since various enterprises, especially large enterprises, introduced all-flash storage arrays.

All flash storage arrays use only flash media for data and information storage, allowing users to perform data management and data protection directly on the array hardware, providing an enhanced experience to end users.

All Flash Storage Market: Segmentation

The global all flash storage market can be segmented on the basis of component, storage capacity, enterprise type, and region.

Segmentation for the all flash storage market by component:

On the basis of component, the all flash storage market can be segmented as:

Solution

Services

Segmentation for the all flash storage market by storage capacity:

On the basis of storage capacity, the all flash storage market can be segmented as:

Less than 15TB

15TB-30TB

Greater than 30TB

Segmentation for the all flash storage market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, the all flash storage market can be segmented as:

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

The small- and medium-sized enterprises sub-segment of the enterprise type segment in the global all flash storage market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, the large enterprises sub-segment of the enterprise segment is expected to dominate the global all flash storage market in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

All-Flash Storage Market: Regional Overview

By region, the all-flash storage market can be segmented into North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global all-flash storage market during the forecast period owing to the presence of various all-flash storage solution providers and high adoption rate in the region.

Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global all flash storage market in terms of revenue owing to increasing industrialization, economic growth and establishment of various small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

However, China is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global all-flash storage market. Apart from this, Latin America and MEA are expected to witness significant growth rates in the global all flash storage market during the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the All Flash Storage Market are:

Key players in the All Flash Storage market include Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Kaminario, NetApp, Nimbus Data, Pure Storage, Inc., Skyera, Inc., Violin Systems LLC, Tegile (Western Digital Corporation) and A few other things.

