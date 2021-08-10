Conjugated Estrogen Market Sales Will Grow At Robust Pace During Forecast 2028, Says Fact.MR

The global market for conjugated estrogen is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. Rising population of ageing women with menopause and the rising demand for treatment-related menopause are driving the growth of the conjugated estrogen market.

Market Overview

Conjugated estrogen is an active pharmaceutical ingredient that contains a mixture of steroidal and non-steroidal components that are obtained from pregnant mares’ urine. Conjugated estrogen is used as an external source and is prescribed as a replacement of female natural hormones.

For these symptoms, menopause hormone treatment therapy is the most effective treatment. Conjugated estrogen helps menopausal women treat symptoms such as shrinkage of vaginal tissue, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, bone loss and painful intercourse.

Conjugated Estrogen Market: Segmentation

The global conjugated estrogen market can be segmented on the basis of form, route of administration, end user and geography.

Based on form, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

Tablets

Creams

Powder

Vials

Based on route of administration, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

Oral

Topical

Injection

Based on end user, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics

Others

Based on geography, the global conjugated estrogen market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Some of the key players in the global conjugated estrogen market include Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Xi’an sgonek biological Technology Co., Ltd., Teva Branded Pharm and others.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Conjugated Estrogen market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Conjugated Estrogen market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.