Absolute Lawn Pros Partnership with SEO Guru Delivers Consistent Growth

Cumming, GA, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Lawncare is an oversaturated industry, especially in the South, where lawns are large and curb appeal is a matter of pride. Rising to the top of the industry is difficult and relies on more than top-tier customer service and professional results. You have to have marketing that gets you noticed.

That’s why Absolute Lawn Pros has become the landscaping leader in Cumming, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, and Suwanee. On top of their incredible work and dedicated customer service, they work with SEO Guru Atlanta to dominate local search results and convert clicks into clients.

“We have been working with SEO Guru for almost two years now. I am pleased to say that they have us on the first page for our industry for four local cities that we do work in!” said Josh Sargent, owner of Absolute Lawn Pros.

Growth That Expands Month After Month:

Over the last two years, SEO Guru has worked hard to get Absolute Lawn Pros to the top of their industry, crafting comprehensive online marketing plans that reach customers where they are, driving traffic to their website and turning visitors into long-term clients. As a result, Absolute Lawn Pros has seen steady growth in their rankings and their profit.

Both Absolute Lawn Pros and SEO Guru Atlanta look forward to continuing their partnership and all the growth that is yet to come.

About Absolute Lawn Pros:

Absolute Lawn Pros is a comprehensive landscaping company operating out of Cumming, Georgia and serving the cities of Cumming, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, and Suwanee. Offering everything from standard maintenance to design and enhancement, they help Southern lawns look their best while allowing homeowners to enjoy their yards without the work.

