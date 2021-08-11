Westlake , USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Do you want to introduce coding to your kids? Microduino presents its top four Arduino compatible kits for pre-teens.

Arduino kits are valuable to beginners who want to learn the basics of electronics and programming. The hardware and software in these kits are accessible and open to use.

Deciding which kit to use depends on the interest you take and the type of device you wish to program.

Leading STEM learning kit providers, Microduino, advocates that every child should have the opportunity to develop their analytical skills. Problem-solving and communications skills are among the futuristic abilities that kids will also learn.

WiFi Weather Station – This portable weather station will detect and display temperature, light intensity, harmful gas levels, air humidity, and air quality levels in the surrounding environment. This device can be controlled wirelessly over WiFi with the use of the Blynk app.

– This portable weather station will detect and display temperature, light intensity, harmful gas levels, air humidity, and air quality levels in the surrounding environment. This device can be controlled wirelessly over WiFi with the use of the Blynk app. Robotic Kit – Who doesn’t want a robot at home? Among the Arduino compatible kits is this neat self-balancing car that can overcome hurdles and bumps in its way. You can even attach additional modules and sensors to add more features to this product and program it accordingly.

– Who doesn’t want a robot at home? Among the Arduino compatible kits is this neat self-balancing car that can overcome hurdles and bumps in its way. You can even attach additional modules and sensors to add more features to this product and program it accordingly. Drone kit – If you want to fly a drone, look no further; the drone kit is here! This quadcopter kit is a DIY product that is fun to make and play with kids. Again, it comes with wireless control and various sensors, etc.

– If you want to fly a drone, look no further; the drone kit is here! This quadcopter kit is a DIY product that is fun to make and play with kids. Again, it comes with wireless control and various sensors, etc. Two-wheeled car– The two-wheeled or cube car kit is a mobile vehicle, nothing short of a Wall-E movie. It’s a mini car that you can build and control with the help of a Bluetooth device using the Microduino mRobots app.

As you learn to build new devices with your kids, you experience fun with learning and a whole new world of computer programming.

