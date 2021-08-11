Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) and GenScript (US) are the Prominent Players in the Custom Antibody Market

The global custom antibody market is projected to reach USD 652 million by 2026 from USD 393 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. As such, an increase in research activity especially in the life sciences industry along with growing industry-academia collaborations are the primary growth drivers for this market. In addition, the objective behind custom antibody production is to acquire an antibody that performs well in a particular qualitative or quantitative immunodetection method. The quality of catalog antibodies (to ensure the reproducibility of results) is also an area of concern in this market, which is primarily why end users prefer custom-made antibodies.

The prominent players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), BioLegend, Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US), ProMab Biotechnologies (US), Innovagen AB (Sweden), and ProteoGenix (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) was the leading player in the custom antibody market in 2020. Owing to its strong sales and distribution network, the company has a significant global footprint. Additionally, the large number of production sites gives it a competitive advantage over other players operating in this market. The company intends to further strengthen its presence in this market by investing in R&D. Its strong focus on R&D has enabled it to provide innovative products & services in this market and maintain its competitive position. The increasing demand for high-quality research products, the growing proteomics and genomics research sector, and the strong presence in emerging markets are expected to offer significant opportunities for the company to further enhance its market position.

GenScript (US) is a key player in the custom antibody market with a wide portfolio of services ranging from monoclonal and polyclonal antibody development to antibody conjugation, peptide synthesis, and antibody labeling. The company operates through a direct sales network in over 100 countries in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers its services to several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, colleges and universities, research institutes, and government bodies (including government testing and diagnostic centers) in these regions. The company’s global footprint and the quality of its products play a key role in expanding its business in emerging and developed countries.