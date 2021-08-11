Feller & Bloxham Medical Surpasses 5,000 Subscribers on YouTube

Great Neck, NY, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Feller & Bloxham Medical is pleased to announce they have surpassed 5,000 subscribers on YouTube. This number is a significant milestone for the medical office and makes them one of the most extensive hair transplant YouTube channels.

Feller & Bloxham Medical strives to provide their potential patients with all the information they need to determine whether a hair transplant is an ideal solution for their hair loss. The YouTube channel contains numerous videos that detail the procedures they use, a quick chat series featuring Dr. Feller, answers to common questions, before and after videos, and much more. Their YouTube channel provides essential information to help patients decide if they can benefit from a hair transplant procedure.

At Feller & Bloxham Medical, patients will undergo a thorough evaluation to determine the cause of their hair loss and recommend the appropriate treatment to get the best results. The professional team uses state-of-the-art technology to help their patients achieve the full head of hair they want. Their goal is to help patients grow a healthy, natural head of hair.

Anyone interested in learning about hair transplant procedures or the YouTube channel can find out more by visiting the Feller & Bloxham Medical website or by calling 1-516-487-3797.

About Feller & Bloxham Medical : Feller & Bloxham Medical is a hair transplant specialist providing various state-of-the-art procedures to naturally repair hair loss in men and women. After a consultation, the team recommends the appropriate treatments to help patients grow a full head of hair. The medical team also operates a YouTube channel to provide information to prospective patients.

