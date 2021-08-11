Top 10 Fabrics Market New Revenue Pockets

CITY, Country, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The awareness and functionality of fabrics is generating demand in the top 10 fabrics market.

Top 10 fabrics/textiles are used for various applications such as, automobile, medical & personal hygiene, sports & leisure, pollution control & filtration, agriculture, industrial, packaging, and clothing,among others.Smart textiles, non-woven fabrics/textiles and antimicrobial textiles are expected to witness the fastest growth from 2016 to 2021.

Smart textiles are materials that have the ability to respond to environmental stimuli from mechanical, thermal, magnetic, chemical, electrical, and other sources.The growth of the smart textiles marketis driven by the increasing demand for superior and miniature electronic products, and developments in material science & fiber technologies.Smart textiles have applications from the traditional consumer sector, to the next generation sectors such as, healthcare, sports & fitness, fashion & entertainment, military, and automotive.

Non-woven fabrics is another segment which is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand. The growing awareness about the superior functionality and application of non-woven fabrics is encouraging the higher consumption of non-woven fabrics and related products. Non-woven fabrics are largely used in industries such as, hygiene, medical, automobile, and construction.

The antimicrobial textiles market is witnessing high growth owing to the increasing end-use applications such as medical textiles, sportswear, footwear, and outdoor clothing.Factors such as changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes, coupled with the heightened interest inhealth has increased the demand for fabricswith antimicrobial properties which can inhibit or eliminate the growth of microorganisms.

A few of the major players in the fabrics market are,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Ten Cate nv(Netherlands), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Low & Bonar plc (U.K.), and Teijin Limited (Japan), among others.The major playersin this market are experiencing various challengessuch as, competition from new & existing players, pressure from environmental agencies, and demand for eco-friendly products.