London, UK, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Facial Recognition and liveness detection with Video interviews has been launched by ClearDil – the most reliable AI algorithms have been implemented for liveness detection. To prevent any sophisticated facial biometric spoofing attempts, the feature requires users to perform a sequence of random actions during identity verification. The Facial Recognition with Video, when combined with a document review, offers online businesses the strongest protection against fraud. ClearDil’s Facial Recognition with Video Interview adds security to new users as well as later on in the customer journey.

ClearDil’s KYC mobile SDK and web app allow users to record themselves performing random movements and repeating numbers. Machine learning then compares the video to an image of the user’s face taken from their identity document. Biometric Facial Recognition combined with Video Interview detect liveness. Fraudsters can’t use stolen photos or identity documents to fake facial checks. Biometric Facial Recognition with Video Interview is the best way to detect liveness. Other methods, such as asking people to blink or track their eyes, are easily circumvented by downloading a video or taking a picture of someone with their eye holes removed.

ClearDil’s technology, however, tracks how different elements of the face interact, the texture recognition plays a key role in connecting the different organs of someone’s face. For example, the movement of the lips and jaws when speaking to the subject. This eliminates the possibility that a fraudster may have gained unauthorized access. Nassim Azouini (CEO and founder at ClearDil), explains that identity theft is responsible for half of all fraud reported in the UK. It also happens to be the fastest-growing crime in America. But the problem goes far beyond inconvenience.

Many businesses are afraid to implement remote onboarding solutions because of the increased risk of fraud. This restricts the access of many potential users to online services. Businesses can now welcome more users to their platforms with the Facial Recognition with Video interview offering additional security while keeping fraud exposure low. ClearDil customers in the US, Singapore, UK, and all over the world will soon be performing Biometric Facial Recognition with Video interviews. A small company giving you access to the best of the existing technology for identity verification worldwide.