Blockchain Life 2021 International Forum Oct 27-28 in Moscow

On October 27-28 in Moscow, Russia at one of the most innovative platforms in the world – Music Media Dome, will take place the 7th International Forum on Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Mining – Blockchain Life 2021.

The forum traditionally gathers more than 5000 participants and 80 sponsors.

Among the guests of the forum are both industry professionals and those who are just starting their way in one of today’s most promising areas: traders, miners, entrepreneurs from crypto and classic businesses, investors, blockchain developers and many others.

The event consists of two main parts: a conference, where speakers share insights on the numerous topics of the forum; and an exhibition, where leading industry companies present their new and current projects. Participation in the forum allows you to get advanced knowledge and acquire numerous new contacts, being among the leaders of the world crypto community.

Despite the travel restrictions between countries, significant industry players from dozens of countries come to the forum.

Major forum’s topics:

DeFi and Web3. Crypto technologies that are changing the financial sector today.

Cryptocurrencies regulation in Russia. Law on digital assets. Launch of digital ruble.

Cryptocurrencies trading. Strategies in 2021.

Mining. How are the restrictions in the leading countries affecting the hashrate distribution and the earnings of each miner? Staking, yield farming. Fantastic profitability of alternative types of mining.

Bitcoin and altcoins. Prospects for development and application in 2021-2022. Ways to earn on cryptocurrencies.

Implementation of blockchain technology in business and government. New cases and opportunities.

NFT — hype or not? Everything about digital art.

For the 7th time, the organizers of the forum are the largest agency for listing on the stock exchanges — Listing.Help — and IDEO association (International Digital Economy Organization).

The forum will traditionally host the international Blockchain Life Awards and the StartUp Pitch competition.

The first speakers are published on the website .