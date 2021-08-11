Early Years Music – A Learning Process

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Early Years Music is an exciting free public music preschool programme for first year children. It offers an introduction to musical concepts from an early age, with the application of innovative technology to give young children an endless variety of choices for learning musical concepts. Its programme designs include music education and music appreciation, music construction and music practice.

The Early Years Music programme was developed to introduce music to young children in a fun, constructive environment. The programme uses two sets of instruments: a small circular instrument and two sets of six strings, each of which has a unique sound. These two sets of instruments are used to create, interweave and harmonize with one another, using the young children’s own imagination to build musical sounds. This activity helps the young children develop musical timing, rhythm, pitch awareness and co-ordination, all of which will help them develop into good musicians when they grow up. It also introduces them to the fundamental elements of music, such as harmony, melody and pitch.

The Early Years Music also includes the establishment of the young child’s awareness of different colours, tones and beats of different musical instruments. It introduces the beginnings of music-making skills by making simple music and playing it back. The learning process includes various music-making games, such as “I Love You” (earphones), “Dogs on the Yard” (earphones & snare drum set) and “I’m Going to Go Crazy” (analog acoustic guitar). This stage builds the young child’s enthusiasm in music and their love of learning. The development of their language and reading comprehension develops at this stage too.

As the child progresses through the Early Years Music set, they will be introduced to a more complex programme of music education and professional music instruction. This set will include music theory, instrumental techniques and classic and contemporary music forms. They will learn how to read sheet music, find the notes on musical DVDs, learn to record or make music, and how to prepare and use musical instruments. The development of the young children’s coordination, hand-eye coordination, rhythm and pitch awareness, all of which will help them develop into fine musicians when they grow up. It also introduces them to the basic elements of music, including melody, harmony, pitch and rhythm.

At this point the Early Years Music is supplemented by two sets of teaching aids: the Shakers Educational Products and the International Young Music Interpreters (IYMI). Both sets of products allow for children’s active learning and development through the early childhood and the early teens. The Shakers Educational Products is particularly useful because of the involvement of organised learning teams who guide the children through the learning process. They help to establish the early childhood music knowledge through games and fun-based learning. The IYMI products, on the other hand, enable the children to listen and to understand each others’ performance.

Indian bell services have traditionally been used for musical events such as weddings, engagement parties and birthdays. As part of the Early Years Music, two sets of Indian bells are given to the students. These bells are decorated with Sanskrit texts that have significance for the Indian culture and history. One of these bells is gifted to the first born child in the family while the other bell is gifted to the student who is doing exceptionally well in their studies. Another interesting tradition is that after completing the first year of studies, the child’s parents gift them an Indian bell. This bell is kept by the parents as a memento as a reminder of the rigorous early years of the education.