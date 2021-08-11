I-ZARA Jewelry Offers an Exciting Range of Crystal and Semi-Precious Stones Across Their Collection

Glendale, AZ, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Many stones after diamond, ruby, blue sapphire, and emerald are considered semi-precious gemstones. However, it appears that some semi-precious stones are more valuable than precious stones.

Such appears to be the case with I-ZARA Jewelry, an online store offering everything, from essential oil diffusers to charm bracelets and more, encrusted with precious and semi-precious gemstones and crystals.

Describing some of the semi-precious pieces, a spokesperson for the platform said, “I’d like to draw attention to our All Things Blue Collection, which includes some of the prettiest stone bracelets and necklaces we’ve ever seen. These gemstones range from Aquamarine, Amazonite, Lapis Lazuli, and Sapphires. You’d be hard-pressed not to buy one of every pendant necklace for every day of the week.”

The All Things Blue collection features notable stones, such as aquamarine and sapphire as well as blue crystals for holistic healing. I-ZARA jewelry also offers a sizable set of red gemstone jewelry made with Garnet, Ruby, and Tourmalines.

Going into detail about pricing and description of their red Jewelry collection, the I-ZARA Jewelry spokesperson said, “If you want something creative, imaginative, or steampunk like, then we’ve got a Mechanical Heart Necklace that’s in turquoise color, crafted with diama wheals, gears, angel wings, anda red beating heart in the middle that empowers the clock. It costs only $25. Then there’s the Infinity Heart pendant that features gorgeous orange-red zirconia partially framed by diamonds; and lastly, the clear-as-day Sterling Silver Necklace made with garnet and diamond pendant. Both of these are 24% off at the moment, which makes the whole deal even sweeter.”

There appears more to the eCommerce platform than meets the eye. Its wares include eccentric wedding bands for men and stunning necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and necklace and earrings set for women, offered at sizable discounts. Its settings and chains range from gold to sterling silver to stainless steel, whereas stones range from precious to semi-precious and include everything from diamond to amethyst to opal.

The store’s gemstone and crystal catalog are available for perusal and purchase on the website given below.

About I-ZARA Jewelry

I-ZARA Jewelry is a rising e-commerce platform selling authentic gemstone, diamond, steel and gold jewelry. The website features rings for men, bracelets, and necklace and earrings sets for women.

