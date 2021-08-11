Human Resource Management Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Human Resource Management Market size is projected to touch USD 38.17 billion by the end of 2027, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% over the estimated duration. Factors such as the rising requirement for managing the diverse workforce, need for replacing old HRM systems, and incorporating new HRM solutions are predicted to bode well for the market growth. HRM service providers emphasize the development of software that can be used in smartphones, thereby, allowing employers and employees to access data easily, monitor attendance, leaves, and evaluate performance from their smartphones.

Technological advancements in artificial intelligence, big data analytics, Internet of Things, and machine learning are predicted to fuel the HRM market growth from 2020 to 2027. Several service providers are focusing on the development of advanced solutions that combine upcoming technologies into HRM systems for improved organizational performance. The technological advancement and latest features enhances the transparency and accountability across the organization and offer mobility and flexibility to access information anytime.

Request a Sample Copy of Human Resource Management Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-human-resource-management-market/request-sample

The growing penetration of cloud based technologies across various industries is projected to boost the demand for HRM solutions in the upcoming years. The application of cloud technology allows various SMEs to adapt to the latest HRM solutions at affordable prices without continuous replacement or upgrades of the systems. In today’s workforce, organizations are incorporating advance technologies that can help in enhancement, recruitment, and management of human resources.

North America led the market in 2019, owing to the operation of several service providers in the region. Organizations in the U.S. are emphasizing on boosting the labor competency and productivity by implementing latest HRM solutions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing government undertakings for promoting the digitalization of HR functions across various industries.

Human Resource Management Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Core HR

Employee Collaboration & Engagement

Recruiting

Talent Management

Workforce Planning & Analytics

Others

Human Resource Management Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Human Resource Management End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Academia

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Access Human Resource Management Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-human-resource-management-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The talent acquisition software is projected to ascend with a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027, due to innovative features such as retaining, attracting, and recruiting workforce.

After incorporating HRM software, organizations need maintenance, and support services from the vendors. This is predicted to augment the demand for support services over the forecast duration.

The hosted deployment division is anticipated to grow substantially over the estimated duration, due to ease of system integration, less cost and easy to use.

The large enterprise category led the human resource management market in 2019 and is further projected to maintain its lead from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing automation for HR functions.

Leading players of the market are IBM Corporation; Accenture PLC; Talentsoft; Cezanne HR Ltd.; Workday, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Ceridian HCM, Inc.; Ultimate Software; Mercer LLC; Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc.; NetSuite, Inc.; SAP SE; and Kronos Incorporated.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com