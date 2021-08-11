Biometrics Technology Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

The Biometrics Technology Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Biometrics Technology Market size is expected to reach USD 59.31 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. This technology has its applications in public, commercial and private sectors. Biometrics is related to human characteristics which identify fingerprint, palm veins, face recognition, hand geometry, retina for its authorization. To avoid security breaches, this technology is applied in various sectors and it provides high degree of security and accuracy. To avoid security breaches, this technology is applied in various sectors and it provides high degree of security and accuracy.

Drivers

The security concerns are anticipated to drive the market demand over the forecast period. Biometrics technology is accessed in the computer industry for identification and access control. To protect the most important data, old techniques are not robust enough as a result of which this technology is being used widely. It has applications in government offices, border control, airports, financial institutions, healthcare industry and law on account of which the demand is expected to increase rapidly.

Biometrics Technology End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Government

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Defense & Security

Others

Biometrics Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Face

Hand Geometry

Voice

Signature

Iris

AFIS

Non-AFIS

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Precise Biometrics AB

NEC Corporation

3M Cogent

Fujitsu Limited

FaceFirst

Nuance Communications

Hitachi

Regional Insights:

Biometrics technology is majorly used around the world to counter the threats posed by terrorists worldwide. North America is expected to be the major market where U.S. is the most dominant country and will grow rapidly over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the significant demand in China and India over the forecast period. Initiatives such as UIDAI in India which use face, fingerprint and iris biometrics are expected to augment demand over the forecast period.

