Ophthalmic Lasers Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

The Ophthalmic Lasers Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global ophthalmic lasers market size was worth USD 1.0 billion in 2016, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.9% during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of chronic ophthalmic disorders is the major driving factor contributing to the growth of ophthalmic lasers market.

There is a rise in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive errors, Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), retinal disorders and diabetic retinopathy. According to American Academy of Ophthalmology in 2014, 60.5 million people were estimated to be suffering from glaucoma globally. According to WHO, glaucoma is the second major cause of blindness in the world.

Drivers

Increase in geriatric population is another key factor driving the growth of the market. This group of population is generally affected by various eye disorders. The most common eye disorders for this group are cataract and hyperopia.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to the rising healthcare expenditure and development of healthcare infrastructure in the US. The rising incidence of diabetes in America also contributes to the growth of ophthalmic disorders which in turn is anticipated to flourish the regional market.

Europe also contributes to a significant share of the market in 2016, due to the increase in geriatric population. Increase in ophthalmic disorders among this population group is expected to support the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to show an attractive growth over the forecast period due to increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China. The increase in prevalence of cataract removal surgeries boosts the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness level among people for prevention of blindness also contributes to the growth of this market.

