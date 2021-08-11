DENTArt Chicago Specializes in Advanced General Dentistry

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — DENTArt Chicago is pleased to announce they specialize in advanced general dentistry to give their patients the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. In addition to routine cleanings and exams, the dental team provides dental implants, orthodontics, and more to give their patients optimal oral health.

The dental team at DENTArt Chicago sees each smile as a work of art and strives to help every patient achieve a smile they can be proud to flash. Dr. Bin Yang, DMD, Ph.D., has years of experience in restorative dentistry, providing her patients with the caring, compassionate treatments they need to achieve their oral health goals. She works closely with each patient to develop a personalized treatment plan that gets the best results, regardless of the current state of the patient’s dental health.

DENTArt Chicago uses state-of-the-art equipment to ensure precise care that gets results. With 3D imaging and digital scanners, Dr. Yang can quickly determine the best course of treatment for each patient, eliminating long wait times to proceed with the appropriate treatment. Her goal is to help patients restore their smiles as quickly as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about advanced general dentistry and how it restores smiles can find out more by visiting the DENTArt Chicago website or by calling 1-312-929-4783.

