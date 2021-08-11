Isosorbide Market Consumer Distribution Channel Adoption, Surveillance and Suggestion

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Isosorbide Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Isosorbide Market size is expected to value at USD 703.1 million by 2025. The isosorbide industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing construction and manufacturing activities, and favorable government initiatives. Development of the eco-friendly products are expected to fuel market demand for isosorbide in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

Roquette Freres

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Novaphene

Mitsubishi Chemical

SK Chemical

JP Laboratories

Par Pharmaceutical

Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry And Trade Co., Ltd

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the isosorbide market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market. Mononitrate and dinitrate, which are byproducts of the isosorbide, are largely utilized in various pharmaceutical & medicine application, thereby fostering market growth in the upcoming years. Rapid expansion of the bio-plastics industry and shifting trend towards bio-based products are anticipated to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Additionally, increasing demand of bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from European and Asia Pacific region is considered as one of the major driving factor for market expansion in the recent years. In addition, growing manufacturing and construction activities from BRICS economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, India, and South Africa are expected to boost market demand for isosorbide over the forecast period.

Increased manufacturing rate and lowered production cost, particularly in the Asia Pacific region are projected to stimulate the growth of isosorbide industry over the forecast period. Bio-based plastic are gaining traction from food & packaging sector, in the recent years. The recent technological advancement in the manufacturing sector coupled with development of novel products such as isosorbide ethers, isosorbide esters, isosorbide nitrates, isosorbid and isosorbidephosphates are bolstering market expansion in the last few years. In addition, declined cost of raw material and availability of skilled labor force are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry participants in the near future.

Increasing funding by government as well as private bodies for research & development of advanced functional polymers along with introduction of isosorbide as a monomer or additive is predicted to positively affect market growth in upcoming years. Numerous laws & regulation in regards to excessive use of synthetic polymers has led to early adoption of bio-based products thus escalating market growth further. Moreover, increase in the number of government initiatives to promote biotechnology and use of eco-friendly raw materials are expected to amplify the market value of isosorbide.

Application Outlook:

Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate

Isosorbide Diesters

Regional Outlook:

The isosorbide industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in chemical industry, shifting trend towards bio-based products, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the isosorbide market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, strong economic growth, rising demand for bioplastics and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

