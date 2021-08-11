Can Ayurveda Cure Migraines?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Migraine is a different kind of headache where the sufferer experiences a throbbing, pulsating pain in some specific head areas. It is a chronic ailment and can last for few hours to few days. The exact cause of migraines is still unknown. However, researchers opine that certain food items trigger a migraine. Trained medical professionals with carefully chosen medications can cure it; people also choose Ayurvedic and naturopathic ways to heal it. Although there is no scientific evidence to support that Ayurveda can Heal Migraines, few people claim that it does.

The logic of Ayurveda is very much simple. Ayurveda says that our body is a balanced combination of five essential natural elements (Pancamahabhutas), air, water, fire, earth, and space (void). The unique mixture of these elements in particular proportions determines your type of energy (dosha).

There are three doshas viz. pitta (fire and water elements), Kapha (earth and water elements) and Vata (air and space elements). According to Ayurveda, every person has all three doshas, where one is the dominant one. For the overall well-being of your body, the other two doshas should be in balance, or else you’ll start feeling ailed.

In the case of migraine, Ayurveda says that causes due to an imbalance of Vata, especially or imbalance of Vata and Kapha.

Contemporary medical science treats migraine with the following drugs/systems/approaches:

Antidepressants

Antiseizure drugs

Anti-nausea drugs

Self-care remedies (essential oil therapies etc.)

Ayurveda stresses the following realms:

Herbal remedies

Lifestyle changes

Diet planning

Relaxation techniques and body detoxification

You can now compare the Ayurvedic approach to the modern medical science approach easily. One thing to notice is that as the Ayurvedic system does not use any prescription drugs, it has no risk of side effects afterwards.

We prescribe regular Yoga along with herbal remedies. You will notice that people who practised Yoga regularly while following their prescribed medications reduced the frequency and severity of migraine attacks.

Now a question generally arises in our mind if all types of Ayurvedic treatments are safe to be applied or not. Unfortunately, not all Ayurvedic medicines are safe, as most of them have not been proven scientifically. Still, some of the approaches are harmless, and many modern doctors use them to treat migraines.

