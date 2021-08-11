White Oil Market Trend Analysis By Share, Distribution Channel, Application and Product

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global White Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global White Oil Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.60 billion during the forecast period. White Oil is a colorless petroleum distillate, especially liquid paraffin, used therapeutically and in the plastic and food industries. The factors that propel the growth of the White Oil Market include vertical growth mainly in the developing countries.

Key Players:

British Petroleum

Renkert Oil, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Nynas AB

Petro-Canada

Royal Dutch Shell N.V.

Sasol

Seojin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Corporation

Sonneborn, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Global White Oil industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by product type, application, grade type, and geography. The industry may be explored by product type as Naphthenic, light paraffinic, and Heavy paraffinic.

Application Outlook:

Adhesives

Agriculture

Food

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Textile

Polymers

The “Pharmaceutical” segment led the White Oil Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to improved application as a lubricant in pharmaceutical industry instruments, base materials for ointments and oil and others. The White Oil industry could be explored based on grade type as Pharmaceutical, and Industrial

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany Russia

Asia Pacific China India South Korea

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the White Oil Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include higher growth rate than the other regions, and development in agriculture, textile, cement industry.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the white oil industry comprise British Petroleum, Sasol, Sonneborn, Inc., Sinopec Corporation, Seojin Chemical Co., Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Nynas AB, Renkert Oil, Inc., Petro-Canada, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell N.V. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

