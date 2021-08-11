Higher Adoption Of Digital Signage Systems In Retail Stores Is Expected To Boost Overall Market Sales

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Digital Signage Systems Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Digital Signage Systems Industry growth curve & outlook of Digital Signage Systems market.

Global Digital Signage Systems Market: Overview

Digital innovation is transforming the traditional outdoor advertising market by introducing digital screens integrated with software and technologies, which is a major contributor to the transformation of the advertising industry. The digital advertising landscape is positively shifting to digital signage systems that increase brand awareness and customer engagement.

Digital signage systems are used by media owners or advertisers to deliver real-time updates of brands at various locations such as roadsides, airports, bus shelters, trams, etc.

Global Digital Signage Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The digital signage systems market can be segmented on the basis of component, display technology, application and region. On the basis of component, the digital signage systems market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of display technology, the digital signage systems market can be segmented into LED and LCD. On the basis of application, the digital signage systems market can be segmented into retail, media & entertainment, transportation, government, hospitality, education, healthcare and others.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Display Technology

LED

LCD

By Application

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Others

Global Digital Signage Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the digital signage systems market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The market in North America is expected to witness higher growth due to the presence of prominent media vendors in the U.S. Increase in the usage of digital signage systems in the government and retail sector in the Asia Pacific countries, such as China, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, is expected to boost the digital signage systems market in this region.

Countries such as Brazil and Mexico are the potential growth enablers of digital signage systems at airports and theatres in the Latin America Region. MEA is projected to account for a significant share of the global digital signage systems market over the forecast period.

Global Digital Signage Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the global digital signage systems market include BroadSign International, Inc.; LG Electronics; NEC Corporation; Morrow Technologies Corporation; Scala Digital Signage; Navori Inc.; Toshiba TEC Corporation; Samsung Electronics and Daktronic.

