Cell Proliferation Assay Market Sales Will Projected To Gain Significant Value Through 2028

Market Overview

Cell proliferation is the process of cell replication to increase the number of cells. Cell proliferation plays a vital role in cellular and tissue homeostasis for proper development, growth and maintenance of human beings. In case of few disease conditions, the cell proliferation rate is either increased or decreased. Hence, cell proliferation assays have become an integral part of the clinical diagnosis of various disease indications.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Segmentation

The global cell proliferation assay market can be segmented on the basis of the assay type, end user and geography.

Based on the assay type, the global cell proliferation assay market is segmented as:

DNA Synthesis Cell Proliferation Assay

Metabolic Activity Cell Proliferation Assay

Antigen Associated Cell Proliferation Assay

Based on the end user, the global cell proliferation assay market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Research Organisations

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cell proliferation assay market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for a major share of the global cell proliferation assay market owing to the high concentration of leading manufacturers.

Europe is the second-largest cell proliferation assay market worldwide due to increasing cancer prevalence and increasing healthcare capital investments for the early diagnosis of cancer. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Latin America regions are expected to witness fast growth as compared to other regions due to increasing focus on the development of novel therapeutics.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a smaller market share as compared to other regions.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cell proliferation assay market are Abcam Plc; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Biolabs Inc.; Essen BioScience Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Promega Corporation and Cayman Chemical Company, Inc.

