Catalyst Fertilizers Market Driving Factors and Future Trends 2023

The catalyst fertilizers market is estimated to account for USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by growth in the production of fertilizers and expansion of production facilities in Asia. Also, with the increase in greenhouse gas emissions from ammonia plants, innovations in the catalyst industry to control emissions through selective catalytic reduction technology are projected to drive the growth of the market over the next five years.

On the basis of fertilizer production process, the Haber-Bosch segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Ammonia is one of the largest inorganic chemical produced across the globe through the Haber-Bosch process, developed first by BASF. The Haber-Bosch process is based on catalytic reactions, and hence, the conversion rate has been high for this process. According to the estimates by USGS, global production is expected to continue to grow 3%-5% annually due to the increasing fertilizer demand.

On the basis of metal group, base metals are projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Catalysts are metal or organometallic compounds and are extensively used in refinery and fertilizer applications. Key players such as Clariant International (Switzerland), Johnson Matthey (UK), and Haldor Topsoe (Denmark) develop metal catalysts specifically for fertilizer production, wherein iron catalysts are the most preferred ones among ammonia fertilizer manufacturers. On the other hand, nickel and vanadium are widely used for sulfuric acid production in the Asia Pacific region.

On the basis of fertilizer application, the nitrogenous fertilizers segment is projected to witness the faster growth in the catalyst fertilizers market

According to FAOSTAT, of the total nutrients consumed as fertilizers across the globe in 2016, over 70.7% were nitrogenous nutrients. In comparison to phosphatic fertilizers, ammonia and urea production has been growing at a higher rate in the Asian countries. Also, with the increasing emissions from ammonia plants, emission control catalysts are being highly sought to meet the government standards in the market and hence, the nitrogenous fertilizers segment is projected to grow at a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period.

There are many local and global players who provide catalysts for different industry verticals, especially refinery and pharmaceutical industries that hold strong demand for these catalysts. Multiple companies are major suppliers of catalysts in more than one industry, and hence, the end-use applications for their products are not mentioned. Hence, the scope of this report includes a detailed study of only those catalyst manufacturers whose portfolio mentions the end use as fertilizers, such as Clariant International (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), Project & Development India Ltd. (India), Johnson Matthey (UK), Haldor-Topsoe (Denmark), LKAB Minerals (Sweden), N.E.Chemcat (Japan), QuantumSphere Inc. (US), Quality Magnetite (US), and Oham Industries (India). Various strategies such as joint ventures, supply agreements, and new product launches were adopted by companies, to enter the catalyst fertilizers market.

