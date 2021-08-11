New Book by Richard Malmed: Hasdai in the Golden Age of Al-Andalus

New York, NY, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Richard Malmed – Hasdai in the Golden Age of Al-Andalus hitting stores everywhere now.

Hasdai ibn Shaprut was a Jewish scholar, physician, diplomat, and patron of science in the 10th century Spain occupied by the Muslims (Al Andalus). He acquired in his youth a thorough knowledge of Hebrew, Arabic, and Latin and was appointed physician to Caliph Abd-ar-Rahman III. Soon after, he became Caliph’s trusted counselor. As such, Hasdai weaves his way through many plots and intrigues in the service of the Caliph. Sent on diplomatic missions to the Northern Christian rulers to secure peace, he travels throughout the Iberian Peninsula and reports on the numerous aspects of the Golden Age of Medieval Spain.

“Overall, readers will likely find Malmed’s work to be an intellectual marvel. Not only is his depiction of the time accurate in its details, but it skillfully tackles the theological divisions that roiled it, as well. At the heart of the drama is an exploration of heresy, and the extent to which a deviation from philosophical orthodoxy is an innovation, or a threat to what binds a society together.” —Kirkus Reviews

Richard Malmed, retired after fifty years of practicing law, pursues his first love as a writer since he was an Honors English Major at Yale. Author of eight books, he writes historical fiction and lawyer’s adventure novels. To learn more, please visit richardmalmed.com

